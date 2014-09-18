FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday, large-caps lead
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 18, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday, large-caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.43 percent to 622.97 at the break on Thursday on
losses in big-cap shares during the review week of
exchange-traded funds (ETF).
    The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam ETFs are expected to sell many shares from
their portfolios, which mostly consist of blue chips, during
this quarterly review ending Friday, analysts said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by market
value, fell 0.84 percent, followed by Petrovietnam Drilling &
Well Services Corp with a 2.88 percent drop.
    PVD, which led the gains of stocks in the oil and gas sector
over the past few weeks, was on track for a second fall after
closing at a record high on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
    "But many big-caps have fallen to their support levels,
while money inflow into small- and mid-cap stocks are still
solid," said analyst Pham Van Khoa of VNDIRECT Securities. The
index' support level is 620, he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       622.97            
                PREV. CLOSE       625.66            
                   % CHANGE       -0.43%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       627.29            
                        LOW       621.71            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.545            
          Change (%) 3-mnth        9.333            
          Change (%) 1-year       30.965            
                                                    
               52-week high       644.56    3-Sep-14
               52-week low        473.52   18-Sep-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.