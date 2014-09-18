Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday, large-caps lead

HANOI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.43 percent to 622.97 at the break on Thursday on losses in big-cap shares during the review week of exchange-traded funds (ETF). The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETFs are expected to sell many shares from their portfolios, which mostly consist of blue chips, during this quarterly review ending Friday, analysts said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by market value, fell 0.84 percent, followed by Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp with a 2.88 percent drop. PVD, which led the gains of stocks in the oil and gas sector over the past few weeks, was on track for a second fall after closing at a record high on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. "But many big-caps have fallen to their support levels, while money inflow into small- and mid-cap stocks are still solid," said analyst Pham Van Khoa of VNDIRECT Securities. The index' support level is 620, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 622.97 PREV. CLOSE 625.66 % CHANGE -0.43% HIGH 627.29 LOW 621.71 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.545 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.333 Change (%) 1-year 30.965 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 473.52 18-Sep-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)