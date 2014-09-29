FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.25 pct; realty, bank shares down
September 29, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.25 pct; realty, bank shares down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 pared early losses to end the morning session down 0.25
percent on Monday as investors extended the selling spree from
Friday, marking down prices of property developer Vingroup
 and banks despite positive macroeconomic data.
    The index ended at 603.48 by Monday's break, with 71.62
million shares changing hands, compared with last week's
five-day average of nearly 123 million shares, according to
Reuters data.      
    The index could test a temporary resistance level at between
600-602 points and could even fall below the 600-point level,
BIDV Securities said in a note to clients.
    Cautious investors should stay on the sidelines, and refrain
from rushing in to buy stocks, the brokerage advised.
    Property firm Vingroup led the fall, losing 4.08
percent.
    Eximbank, Vietcombank and Military Bank
 too lost ground. 
    Central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh is scheduled to speak
about measures to reduce bad debt in the banking system at a
National Assembly session later on Monday.
    The index has been rangebound despite positive data on
Vietnam's economic growth, which quickened in the third quarter
ending September to an annual rise of 6.19 percent, the fastest
quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2010.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                 VN Index       603.48             
              PREV. CLOSE       604.98             
                 % CHANGE       -0.25%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       605.03             
                      LOW       600.73             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.828             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.958             
        Change (%) 1-year        24.71             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        475.06    23-Sep-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

