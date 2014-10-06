Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; Vingroup buys retail chain

HANOI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 0.51 percent at Monday's break, led by the property sector after news that real estate developer Vingroup may own a majority of shares in a supermarket operator. The Hanoi-based firm Vingroup has agreed to buy 21 million shares, or 70 percent, of Ocean Retail Co, a subsidiary of the Ocean Group, from the latter group, Vingroup said in a filing to the exchange late last Friday. The shares are worth 210 billion dong ($9.9 million) at face value, the document said, without giving the actual value of the deal. OGC shares jumped 4.58 percent, having touched an intraday high level of more than six months in early trade, while VIC climbed 3 percent to 51,500 dong, Reuters data showed. Funds also flowed into oil and gas shares, betting on the sector's positive results this year, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp advanced 1 percent, after ending near its one-month low on Sept. 29, while Petrovietnam Transportation Corp increased 1.69 percent. Both firms are subsidiary of state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 614.66 PREV. CLOSE 611.55 % CHANGE 0.51% HIGH 616.13 LOW 611.77 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.557 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.535 Change (%) 1-year 24.223 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 486.7 30-Sep-13 ($1=21,185 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)