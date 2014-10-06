FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; Vingroup buys retail chain
October 6, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; Vingroup buys retail chain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rallied 0.51 percent at Monday's break, led by the property
sector after news that real estate developer Vingroup 
may own a majority of shares in a supermarket operator.
    The Hanoi-based firm Vingroup has agreed to buy 21 million
shares, or 70 percent, of Ocean Retail Co, a subsidiary of the
Ocean Group, from the latter group, Vingroup said in a
filing to the exchange late last Friday.
    The shares are worth 210 billion dong ($9.9 million) at face
value, the document said, without giving the actual value of the
deal.
    OGC shares jumped 4.58 percent, having touched an intraday
high level of more than six months in early trade, while VIC
climbed 3 percent to 51,500 dong, Reuters data showed.
    Funds also flowed into oil and gas shares, betting on the
sector's positive results this year, said deputy manager Nguyen
Tuan of An Binh Securities.
    Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp advanced
1 percent, after ending near its one-month low on Sept. 29,
while Petrovietnam Transportation Corp increased 1.69
percent.
    Both firms are subsidiary of state oil and gas group
PetroVietnam.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                 VN Index       614.66              
              PREV. CLOSE       611.55              
                 % CHANGE        0.51%              
                                                    
                     HIGH       616.13              
                      LOW       611.77              
                                                    
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.557              
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.535              
        Change (%) 1-year       24.223              
                                                    
             52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
             52-week low         486.7     30-Sep-13
 ($1=21,185 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
