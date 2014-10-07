FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, KBC rises on fund buying
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, KBC rises on fund buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.31 percent at the break on Tuesday, with stocks in a
property firm surging to a 2-1/2-year high on news that a fund
has sought to buy its bonds.
    Dragon Capital Group has registered to buy 375
billion dong ($17.65 million) worth of convertible bonds issued
by Kinh Bac City Development Corp, the property firm in
the northern province of Bac Ninh said in a statement.
(kinhbaccity.vn)
    KBC shares jumped 5.42 percent to 17,500 dong each, the
highest since April 2012, Reuters data showed.
    Stocks moved mixed as the index was hovering around the
615-point resistance level, said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of
Navibank Securities, adding that the market was still on a
rising trend but short-term corrections may occur.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                VN Index       616.32             
             PREV. CLOSE       614.42             
                % CHANGE        0.31%             
                                                  
                    HIGH       617.01             
                     LOW       612.94             
                                                  
       Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.794             
       Change (%) 3-mnth        4.254             
       Change (%) 1-year       23.502             
                                                  
            52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
            52-week low        492.37    15-Oct-13
 ($1=21,250 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.