Vietnam index eases; funds turn to property stocks
#Asia
October 7, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index eases; funds turn to property stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index ended
almost flat on Tuesday with mixed moves of stocks near the
market's resistance level, while funds snapped up property firms
on expectation of a recovery in the long-troubled real estate
sector.
    The index closed down 0.06 percent at 614.08 points with the
market retreating towards the end of the session after the
615-point resistance level was passed in early trade.
    Investors focused on property stocks, hedging on the
long-term bounce of a sector stymied for several years by bad
debt and weak credit growth. The central bank has vowed measures
to tackle both problems.
    Kinh Bac City Development led the property firms,
surging 5.42 percent to close at its highest since April 2012,
Reuters data showed.
    Other real estate firms also advanced. Tan Tao Investment
and Industry rose 1.08 percent and Binh Duong Trade and
Development advanced 3.74 percent.
    "The real estate market can't get any worse," said analyst
Hoang Huy of ACB Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                VN Index       614.08             
             PREV. CLOSE       614.42             
                % CHANGE       -0.06%             
                                                  
                    HIGH       617.01             
                     LOW       612.94             
                                                  
       Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.794             
       Change (%) 3-mnth        4.254             
       Change (%) 1-year       23.502             
                                                  
            52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
            52-week low        492.37    15-Oct-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
