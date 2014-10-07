Vietnam index eases; funds turn to property stocks

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index ended almost flat on Tuesday with mixed moves of stocks near the market's resistance level, while funds snapped up property firms on expectation of a recovery in the long-troubled real estate sector. The index closed down 0.06 percent at 614.08 points with the market retreating towards the end of the session after the 615-point resistance level was passed in early trade. Investors focused on property stocks, hedging on the long-term bounce of a sector stymied for several years by bad debt and weak credit growth. The central bank has vowed measures to tackle both problems. Kinh Bac City Development led the property firms, surging 5.42 percent to close at its highest since April 2012, Reuters data showed. Other real estate firms also advanced. Tan Tao Investment and Industry rose 1.08 percent and Binh Duong Trade and Development advanced 3.74 percent. "The real estate market can't get any worse," said analyst Hoang Huy of ACB Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 614.08 PREV. CLOSE 614.42 % CHANGE -0.06% HIGH 617.01 LOW 612.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.794 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.254 Change (%) 1-year 23.502 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 492.37 15-Oct-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)