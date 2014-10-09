FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends at 3-wk high, GAS leads
#Asia
October 9, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends at 3-wk high, GAS leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
outperformed other Southeast Asian markets on Thursday, closing
up 1.15 percent at 624.34 points, the highest since Sept. 17, as
PetroVietNam Gas jumped on news about a gas field discovery.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by market
value, advanced 6.42 percent to close at 116,000 dong ($5.47), a
three-week high, after state-run parent firm Petrovietnam said
it had found a large offshore gas field, analysts and traders
said. 
    "Investors put lots of hope into oil and gas companies,
especially the exploration and exploiting ones," said deputy
manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp, another
subsidiary of Petrovietnam, ended up 3.03 percent.
    Some banks also rallied, led by Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank that rose 0.74 percent, and Sacombank
 with a 1.06 percent increase.
    Vietnamese banks' credit quality is expected to improve
thanks to macroeconomic stability and better governance, Moody's
Investors Service said on Thursday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                VN Index       624.34              
             PREV. CLOSE       617.26              
                % CHANGE        1.15%              
                                                   
                    HIGH        626.9              
                     LOW       622.25              
                                                   
       Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.531              
       Change (%) 3-mnth         4.36              
       Change (%) 1-year       22.906              
                                                   
            52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
            52-week low        492.37     15-Oct-13
 ($1=21,210 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
