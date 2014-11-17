FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index almost flat, eyes on margin rule
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index almost flat, eyes on margin rule

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.09 percent on Monday as equities moved mixed
in low volume amid high margin trading ratio while investors
waited for regulations on the limit of stock loans.
    The number of rising shares was almost equal to those that
lost ground, while volume dropped to 114.41 million stocks, the
lowest since Nov. 6, Reuters data showed.
    "Large funds are awaiting news relating to a central bank
draft that would either enlarge or cut margin trading limit,"
said analyst Do Quang Hop at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the gainers to rise
1.54 percent, while Vietcombank was among the top
decliners with a 0.73-percent fall.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       600.93             
              PREV. CLOSE       600.36             
                 % CHANGE        0.09%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       604.63             
                      LOW       600.93             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.896             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.808             
        Change (%) 1-year       20.591             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        495.68    13-Nov-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
