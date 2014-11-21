FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; c.bank caps stock loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.37 percent at the break on Friday, after the
central bank said it would cap bank loans for share investment,
a rule widely expected by investors that could hurt inflows into
the market, analysts said.
    Banks will also need to keep their bad debt under 3 percent
of loans to qualify for providing the credit. 
    Saigon Securities Incorp and Ho Chi Minh City
Securities Corp, Vietnam's top brokerages by market
share, both ticked down, falling 0.99 percent and 0.82 percent
respectively.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        591.1             
              PREV. CLOSE       593.32             
                 % CHANGE       -0.37%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       596.02             
                      LOW       591.10             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.692             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.205             
        Change (%) 1-year       17.368             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

