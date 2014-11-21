FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index drops 0.9 pct on strong selling
November 21, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index drops 0.9 pct on strong selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed at its lowest level in more than three weeks on
Friday as investors sold shares strongly after the central bank
introduced a cap on banks' lending for stock investment.
    The index fell 0.89 percent to 588.03, the lowest close
since Oct. 28, with 160 million shares changing hand, well above
the five-day average of 146.7 million, based on Thomson Reuters
data. Shares of several banks and securities companies ended
down. 
    The central bank said from Feb. 1, 2015, it would cap bank
loans for share investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered
capital and only banks with bad debt under 3 percent of loans
would be able to provide the credit. 
    "The new bad debt rule eliminates some banks from the
lending list, while providing opportunities for some others,"
said Nguyen The Minh, a manager at Viet Capital Securities.
    Pertrovietnam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, dropped 2.45 percent.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank dropped 1.74
percent at close, Saigon Securities fell 1.97 percent,
Sacombank eased 0.52 percent while Military Bank
 stood unchanged.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT). 
                 VN Index       588.03             
              PREV. CLOSE       593.32             
                 % CHANGE       -0.89%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       596.02             
                      LOW       588.03             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.692             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.205             
        Change (%) 1-year       17.368             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand
Basu)

