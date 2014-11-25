FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises from 1-mth low, caution extends
November 25, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises from 1-mth low, caution extends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 bounced back 0.58 percent from its lowest close in almost
a month to end on Tuesday on bargain hunting, but a low volume
showed cautious sentiment dragging following a limit on stock
investment loans.
    Food producer Masan Group Corp led the gainers to
climb 3.77 percent, followed by property firm Vingroup 
with a 2.71-percent advance.
    "It's a technical rebound today from the 580-point support
level," said a trader with Ho Chi Minh City Securities, adding
that the market has yet to recover from recent falls as selling
near the session close was strong.
    A total of 114 million shares changed hand, compared with
the five-day average of 141 million, based on Reuters data.
    The index dropped 0.94 percent on Monday to touch its lowest
close since Oct. 27, following a central bank's announcement of
a cap on loans for share investment and requirements for banks
to provide the credit. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT). 
                VN Index       585.91             
             PREV. CLOSE       582.53             
                % CHANGE        0.58%             
                                                  
                    HIGH       588.42             
                     LOW       583.53             
                                                  
       Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.085             
       Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.064             
       Change (%) 1-year       16.779             
                                                  
            52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
            52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

