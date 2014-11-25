Vietnam index rises from 1-mth low, caution extends

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 0.58 percent from its lowest close in almost a month to end on Tuesday on bargain hunting, but a low volume showed cautious sentiment dragging following a limit on stock investment loans. Food producer Masan Group Corp led the gainers to climb 3.77 percent, followed by property firm Vingroup with a 2.71-percent advance. "It's a technical rebound today from the 580-point support level," said a trader with Ho Chi Minh City Securities, adding that the market has yet to recover from recent falls as selling near the session close was strong. A total of 114 million shares changed hand, compared with the five-day average of 141 million, based on Reuters data. The index dropped 0.94 percent on Monday to touch its lowest close since Oct. 27, following a central bank's announcement of a cap on loans for share investment and requirements for banks to provide the credit. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 585.91 PREV. CLOSE 582.53 % CHANGE 0.58% HIGH 588.42 LOW 583.53 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.085 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.064 Change (%) 1-year 16.779 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)