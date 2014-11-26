FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index gains, more foreign ownership in property
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index gains, more foreign ownership in property

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.1 percent at the break on Wednesday, with most
small and mid-cap real estate equities rising after the
parliament approved a law widening foreign ownership in
property.
    Foreigners investing in Vietnam's housing projects, foreign
institutions with Vietnam operation and foreigners with valid
visa in Vietnam are allowed to own property, according to the
housing law approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday.
    "These amended laws are positive steps towards a more
balanced, transparent and sustainable property market," said
broker Viet Capital Securities in a note to client, expecting
liquidity to pick up in the housing market.
    Most property shares gained, but the sector's big caps fell,
including Vingroup, Vietnam's top real estate firm by
market value, that dropped 0.2 percent, and HAGL Co 
lost 0.41 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       586.52             
              PREV. CLOSE       585.91             
                 % CHANGE        0.10%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       588.16             
                      LOW       585.25             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.518             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -6.065             
        Change (%) 1-year       15.207             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.