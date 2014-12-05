FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, banks gain
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 5, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, banks gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.21 percent at Friday's break, with bank shares extending
gains on market talks that a cap on banks' investment in stocks
due early next year might be delayed, analysts said.
    Stocks moved mixed in low volume and cautious trading as
investors kept an eye on the possibility that the central bank
might delay implementing the cap which experts said could hurt
short-term liquidity on the equity and debt markets.
    As of Feb. 1, 2015 banks can lend a maximum 5 percent of a
bank's registered capital for share investment, instead of
lending up to 20 percent of the registered capital for
investment in securities, including bonds and shares, the
directive said. 
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by
market value, climbed 3.41 percent, having eased from a high
intraday level unseen since May 2012 of 31,000 dong ($1.45), and
Sacombank rose 1.08 percent, Reuters data showed.
    But Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank dipped 2.24
percent, after a combined gain of nearly 20 percent in the
previous four sessions on market talks of a merger deal,
analysts said.
    Weak appetite also came ahead of a portfolio review
announcement by the db x-trackers FTSE exchange-traded fund
scheduled after the market close on Friday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index       579.57             
             PREV. CLOSE       578.38             
                % CHANGE        0.21%             
                                                  
                    HIGH       582.42             
                     LOW       578.52             
                                                  
       Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.344             
       Change (%) 3-mnth       -9.659             
       Change (%) 1-year       13.213             
                                                  
            52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
            52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 ($1=21,320 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.