FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, Vietcombank hits 2-1/2-yr high
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 5, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, Vietcombank hits 2-1/2-yr high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.07 percent at Friday's close in cautious trade amid
market talks that a cap on banks' investment in stocks due early
next year might be delayed, while Vietcombank hit a
multi-year high.
    As of Feb. 1, 2015 banks can lend a maximum 5 percent of its
registered capital for share investment, and only banks with bad
debts below 3 percent of loans are qualified for the loans, a
central bank's directive issued last month said. 
    Volume was below the five-day average level at 107 million
shares while stocks moved mixed. Analysts said the cap could
hurt short-term liquidity on the equity markets.
    Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market
value, attracted heavy trading and ticked up 3.41 percent to
30,300 dong ($1.42), its highest close since May 2012, Reuters
data showed.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank, however, retreated
2.24 percent from a combined 20-percent gain in the previous
four sessions on market talks of a merger deal.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       578.76             
              PREV. CLOSE       578.38             
                 % CHANGE        0.07%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       582.42             
                      LOW       578.18             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.344             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -9.659             
        Change (%) 1-year       13.213             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 ($1=21,315 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.