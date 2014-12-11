FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index retreats on oil; banks outperform
#Asia
December 11, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index retreats on oil; banks outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.29 percent at the break on Thursday as energy
shares failed to attract buying after OPEC cut its 2015 oil
demand forecast to the lowest in a decade, while an upgrade by
Moody's on banks boosted appetite.
    Brent crude ticked higher but not far above five-year lows
hit in the previous session, with the market's bearish tone
largely intact as OPEC group on Wednesday expected its 2015
global demand to fall to the lowest level in more than a decade.
 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market
value, fell 0.68 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling & Well
Services Corp eased 1.48 percent from a short recovery
on Wednesday on bargain hunting.
    Buying into banks provided a cushion for the market as five
out of six lenders gained, led by Military Commercial Joint
Stock Bank with a 1.55-percent rise and Hanoi-based
VietinBank that increased 0.7 percent.
    Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday it has upgraded
outlook for Vietnam's banking system to stable from negative,
citing stable macro-economy and lower liquidity stress, but said
assets quality and profit outlook remained concerning.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       555.56             
              PREV. CLOSE       557.19             
                 % CHANGE       -0.29%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       556.01             
                      LOW       547.55             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -7.462             
        Change (%) 3-mnth      -11.388             
        Change (%) 1-year        8.911             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
