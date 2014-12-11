Vietnam index retreats on oil; banks outperform

HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.29 percent at the break on Thursday as energy shares failed to attract buying after OPEC cut its 2015 oil demand forecast to the lowest in a decade, while an upgrade by Moody's on banks boosted appetite. Brent crude ticked higher but not far above five-year lows hit in the previous session, with the market's bearish tone largely intact as OPEC group on Wednesday expected its 2015 global demand to fall to the lowest level in more than a decade. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value, fell 0.68 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp eased 1.48 percent from a short recovery on Wednesday on bargain hunting. Buying into banks provided a cushion for the market as five out of six lenders gained, led by Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank with a 1.55-percent rise and Hanoi-based VietinBank that increased 0.7 percent. Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday it has upgraded outlook for Vietnam's banking system to stable from negative, citing stable macro-economy and lower liquidity stress, but said assets quality and profit outlook remained concerning. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 555.56 PREV. CLOSE 557.19 % CHANGE -0.29% HIGH 556.01 LOW 547.55 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.462 Change (%) 3-mnth -11.388 Change (%) 1-year 8.911 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)