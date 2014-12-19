FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index falls 1 pct; ETF reviews boost volumes
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index falls 1 pct; ETF reviews boost volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed 1.01 percent lower on Friday in heavy trading as
two exchange-traded funds completed their quarterly reviews.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender
by market value, led the decliners with a 6.91 percent fall,
with volumes at a five-year high of 4.9 million shares, Reuters
data showed.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped 6.97 percent
to its lowest close in two years, while food producer Masan
Group fell 1.9 percent to the lowest since February
2011.
    Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam, the two major exchange-traded funds (ETF) on
the Vietnamese market, had their last review trading sessions on
Friday, which analysts said contributed to a 60-percent surge in
volume.
    Both ETFs have Masan and Vietcombank shares in their
portfolios, while Market Vectors Vietnam also has Baoviet as of
Nov. 30.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       523.09           
              PREV. CLOSE       528.45           
                 % CHANGE       -1.01%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        533.3           
                      LOW        522.1           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth      -11.073           
        Change (%) 3-mnth      -14.185           
        Change (%) 1-year        4.592           
                                                 
             52-week high       644.56   3-Sep-14
             52-week low        499.49  31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.