Vietnam index up 0.6 pct on global rallies

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.56 percent by Wednesday's break, in line with global markets thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic growth. Risk appetite got a helping hand from revised data showing the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0 percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years and the strongest sign yet that growth has decisively shifted into higher gear. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm by market value, advanced 1.43 percent and food producer Masan Group rose 1.23 percent. But total trading volume fell to 35 million shares, well below the five-day average of 108 million, due to the holiday season. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings underperformed with a 1.79 percent fall, after the firm announced resignation and changes in key official positions on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 540.87 PREV. CLOSE 537.88 % CHANGE 0.56% HIGH 541.37 LOW 536.79 Change (%) 1-mnth -8.529 Change (%) 3-mnth -11.879 Change (%) 1-year 5.74 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)