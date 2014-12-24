FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct on global rallies
December 24, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct on global rallies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.56 percent by Wednesday's break, in line with
global markets thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic
growth.
    Risk appetite got a helping hand from revised data showing
the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0 percent clip in the third
quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years and the strongest sign
yet that growth has decisively shifted into higher gear.
 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm by
market value, advanced 1.43 percent and food producer Masan
Group rose 1.23 percent.
    But total trading volume fell to 35 million shares, well
below the five-day average of 108 million, due to the holiday
season.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings underperformed with a
1.79 percent fall, after the firm announced resignation and
changes in key official positions on Tuesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index    540.87            
          PREV. CLOSE    537.88            
             % CHANGE     0.56%            
                                           
                 HIGH    541.37            
                  LOW    536.79            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -8.529            
    Change (%) 3-mnth   -11.879            
    Change (%) 1-year      5.74            
                                           
         52-week high    644.56    3-Sep-14
         52-week low     499.49   31-Dec-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

