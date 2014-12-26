FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct, big-caps lead
December 26, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct, big-caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.26 percent on Friday, as gains in some
big-caps provided a cushion for falls in many other shares, led
by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest firm by
market value.
    GAS shares advanced 3.68 percent, rebounding from Thursday's
tumble triggered by a slip in global oil prices, while
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 3.01 percent in
solid volume.
    Shareholders of Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market
value, approved on Friday a merger guideline that would allow
its board of directors to find "an appropriate partner" and to
propose a merger project with another lender, Vietcombank said
on its web site.
    Analysts and traders said VCB shares are in focus of foreign
long-term funds as energy stocks have been slipping off the
table due to a gloomy global sector outlook while banking
equities are of offshore investors' appetite.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       533.37             
                PREV. CLOSE       532.01             
                   % CHANGE        0.26%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       537.89             
                        LOW       527.41             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -9.199             
          Change (%) 3-mnth      -12.079             
          Change (%) 1-year         5.47             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

