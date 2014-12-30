FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct on funds purchase, talks
#Asia
December 30, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct on funds purchase, talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.92 percent to close near its one-week high as
funds boosted share prices ahead of their year-end reports and
on market talks of a potential delay in capping loans for stock
investments.
    The market rebounded from early declines as investors sought
cheap shares after the index fell below the support level of 530
points, and as funds placed buy orders at high prices before
closing their portfolios' net asset value reports at the end of
2014, analysts said.
    Sentiment also picked up on market talks that the central
bank may delay implementing a circular that will limit banks'
lending for stocks investment. 
    The circular, in effect as of Feb. 1, 2015, is aimed at
controlling margin trading on Vietnam's' frontier equity market
but it could have been hurting liquidity in recent weeks,
analysts and traders said. 
    Property firm Vingroup led the risers to gain 1.28
percent, followed by Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the
country's top lender by market value, that rose 0.95 percent.
    The VN Index is ending 2014 with an annual gain of around 5
percent, on track to be the second worst performer in Southeast
Asia after leading the region with a growth of 22 percent last
year. 
    Both Vietnam's stock exchanges  will be closed
for New Year holidays on Jan. 1-2 and resume trading on Jan. 5.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       537.57             
                PREV. CLOSE       532.68             
                   % CHANGE        0.92%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       537.57             
                        LOW       526.61             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.983             
          Change (%) 3-mnth      -11.187             
          Change (%) 1-year        5.188             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        499.49    31-Dec-13
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

