Vietnam index at 3-wk high, Vietcombank jumps
January 6, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index at 3-wk high, Vietcombank jumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.96 percent on Tuesday to end at the highest in more
than three weeks, led by Vietcombank on strong buying
amid expected positive results and funds purchases, experts
said.
    VCB shares ended up 6.58 percent at the highest close since
October 2009 as domestic investors expected funds to boost
buying in Vietnam's top listed bank by value and after state
media reported positive results, analysts and traders said.
    Bad debt in the Hanoi-based lender was estimated at 2.3
percent of loans at the end of 2014, down from more than 3
percent in June 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said
in an online report, citing the bank's statements.(vneconomy.vn)
    Vietcombank's net profit and credit growth last year were
likely to beat targets, the report said.
    Market talks on Vietcombank's buying out an unlisted smaller
lender have also caught investors' eyes, having been boosting
VCB volume in the past few weeks. 
    Most other big-caps advanced, led by the all-gain banking
sector, while energy shares extended losses amid falling global
oil prices on oversupply. 
    The VN Index ended at 549.66 points, the highest since Dec.
12, 2014, based on Reuters data.   
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       549.66             
                PREV. CLOSE       544.45             
                   % CHANGE        0.96%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       550.11             
                        LOW       538.82             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.928             
          Change (%) 3-mnth      -10.972             
          Change (%) 1-year        7.733             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        504.28     6-Jan-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

