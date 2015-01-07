FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, Vinamilk leads
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 7, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, Vinamilk leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.2 percent at the break on Wednesday to 550.75 points as
some blue chips gained, led by dairy product maker Vinamilk
.
    Vinamilk shares increased 2.08 percent, while top insurer
Baoviet Holdings ticked up 2.99 percent, keeping the
index on the upside despite profit taking in some banking shares
after their strong gains in the previous session.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by
market value, retreated 1.76 percent after jumping near its
daily limit on Tuesday to the highest close since October 2009
and after the central bank's currency depreciation.
    "The market has touched its trough in the past two weeks,
though an upward trend will not be strong and stocks will just
rise gradually," said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of Maybank
Kim Eng Securities.
    The index could rise to 570 points in the short term, led by
the real estate sector on expected positive results and banking
shares that have been attracting inflows, Lam added.
    On Wednesday the central bank lowered the mid-point rate on
the interbank market by 1 percent to 21,458 dong per dollar to
help stabilise the foreign exchange market. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       550.74             
                PREV. CLOSE       549.66             
                   % CHANGE        0.20%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       555.83             
                        LOW       548.44             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.028             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -10.54             
          Change (%) 1-year        7.967             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        504.28     6-Jan-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.