FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 0.4 pct, uptrend expected
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.4 pct, uptrend expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.43 percent at the close on Wednesday as investors bought
big-cap shares, especially the banking sector, while analysts
bet on further rises.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the country's second
biggest firm by market value, rose 2.08 percent to a closing
high of more than three weeks, while PetroVietNam Gas 
rebounded from early sell-off to end up 1.47 percent.
    Most banks advanced on expectations of good earnings by the
sector in 2015 as lower bad debts would allow lenders to focus
on growth and expanding credits, said analyst Pham Van Khoa of
VNDIRECT Securities.
    Hanoi-based BIDV led the lenders to climb 3.03
percent while Vietcombank, top bank by market value,
fell on profit taking, ending off 1.18 percent from a closing
high of more than five years reached in the previous session.
    Analysts expected the index to rise gradually in coming
weeks, led by big-caps.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       552.05             
                PREV. CLOSE       549.66             
                   % CHANGE        0.43%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       555.83             
                        LOW       548.44             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.028             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -10.54             
          Change (%) 1-year        7.967             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        504.28     6-Jan-14
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.