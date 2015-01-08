FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 0.3 pct; banks, energy support
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.3 pct; banks, energy support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended up 0.3 percent on Thursday, supported by banking and
energy stocks as cautious investors bet on positive results of
lenders, while global oil prices advanced.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed
bank by market value, ended up 2.98 percent, followed by
Sacombank with a 1.12 percent gain and Military Bank
 that edged up 0.74 percent.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm
by market value, increased 0.72 percent as Brent crude 
marked an intraday high of $51.91 a barrel and was at $51.03 at
0829 GMT. 
    Investors were still cautious, with just 77.87 million
shares changing hands, far below the five-day average level of
103.98 million shares, based on Reuters data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).        
                   VN Index       553.47             
                PREV. CLOSE       552.05             
                   % CHANGE        0.26%             
                                                     
                       HIGH        556.8             
                        LOW       552.15             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.615             
          Change (%) 3-mnth      -10.101             
          Change (%) 1-year         8.22             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        504.28     6-Jan-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.