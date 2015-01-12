FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 1.4 pct, led by GAS, BIDV
January 12, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises 1.4 pct, led by GAS, BIDV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 jumped 1.42 percent to 577.81 points at the break on
Monday, led by strong rises in PetroVietNam Gas on a
share buy-back plan while positive results boosted purchase in
lender BIDV.
    GAS shares jumped 6.76 percent to 79,000 dong ($3.7) each in
robust trade, extending a rally last Friday when the company
said it would buy back 10 million shares at 100,000 dong each in
the first quarter of 2015. 
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the all-gain banking
sector with a 6.9-percent climb after it said its profit before
tax in 2014 rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 6.1 trillion
dong ($286 million).
    BIDV also reported bad debt accounted for 1.8 percent of its
loans last year, it said in a statement late last week. The
ratio was 2.37 percent in 2013.
    Upbeat trade in GAS and banks have overshadowed falls in
some other shares as investors snapped quick profits around the
index's resistance level of 580 points, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                   VN Index       577.81             
                PREV. CLOSE       569.73             
                   % CHANGE        1.42%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       579.73             
                        LOW       575.86             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.597             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -8.747             
          Change (%) 1-year       10.204             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        504.28     6-Jan-14
 ($1=21,315 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

