FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, energy, banks lead
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 12, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, energy, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.81 percent on Monday as gains in banking and
energy stocks helped overcome losses in other sectors due to
profit-taking.
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV climbed 6.9 percent on the
back of positive 2014 results announcement on Saturday and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value,
jumped 6.76 percent on a share buyback plan of as much as 1
trillion dong ($46.9 million). 
    Vietnam's central bank on Monday announced several mergers,
including those with BIDV, Vietcombank and VietinBank
, expected in 2015 in one of its biggest moves to
consolidate and restructure a clogged banking sector plagued by
bad debt. 
    Trading volume surged to a high of more than three weeks at
135 million shares, well above the five-day average level of 109
million, Reuters data showed.
    The State Bank of Vietnam also said it would not delay a
circular limiting bank loans to customers for investment in
shares at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital, which
analysts said have hurt inflows into Vietnam's equity
markets. 
    The circular will be effective from Feb. 1, 2015.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).        
                   VN Index       574.32             
                PREV. CLOSE       569.73             
                   % CHANGE        0.81%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       579.73             
                        LOW       574.07             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.597             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -8.747             
          Change (%) 1-year       10.204             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        504.28     6-Jan-14
 ($1=21,315 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.