Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, energy, banks lead

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.81 percent on Monday as gains in banking and energy stocks helped overcome losses in other sectors due to profit-taking. Hanoi-based lender BIDV climbed 6.9 percent on the back of positive 2014 results announcement on Saturday and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value, jumped 6.76 percent on a share buyback plan of as much as 1 trillion dong ($46.9 million). Vietnam's central bank on Monday announced several mergers, including those with BIDV, Vietcombank and VietinBank , expected in 2015 in one of its biggest moves to consolidate and restructure a clogged banking sector plagued by bad debt. Trading volume surged to a high of more than three weeks at 135 million shares, well above the five-day average level of 109 million, Reuters data showed. The State Bank of Vietnam also said it would not delay a circular limiting bank loans to customers for investment in shares at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital, which analysts said have hurt inflows into Vietnam's equity markets. The circular will be effective from Feb. 1, 2015. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.32 PREV. CLOSE 569.73 % CHANGE 0.81% HIGH 579.73 LOW 574.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.597 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.747 Change (%) 1-year 10.204 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14 ($1=21,315 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)