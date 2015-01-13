FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.55 pct, GAS, BIDV lead
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 13, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.55 pct, GAS, BIDV lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 advanced 0.55 percent at the break on Tuesday, as gains
in some blue chips, led by PetroVietNam Gas, the
country's top firm by market value, provided a cushion for
profit taking in other shares.
    Despite selling in energy shares due to further declines in
global oil prices, GAS rose 1.27 percent, a relatively lower
gain compared to strong rises in the past two sessions after the
firm announced a treasury share purchase plan. 
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV rose 3.87 percent, while
VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by
assets, gained 4.08 percent after a central bank briefing note
said the banks may merge with some others this year.
 
    Profit taking in some other blue chips, including a
1.08-percent fall in Vietcombank, the country's top
lender by market value, curbed gains on the broader market. 
    VCB shares had gained as much as 20 percent this month as of
Monday on strong buying of both foreign and domestic investors
amid expectations of good earnings last year.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       577.49             
                PREV. CLOSE       574.32             
                   % CHANGE        0.55%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       580.65             
                        LOW       573.26             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.681             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.026             
          Change (%) 1-year       10.672             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.