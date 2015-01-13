Vietnam index rises 0.55 pct, GAS, BIDV lead

HANOI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.55 percent at the break on Tuesday, as gains in some blue chips, led by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's top firm by market value, provided a cushion for profit taking in other shares. Despite selling in energy shares due to further declines in global oil prices, GAS rose 1.27 percent, a relatively lower gain compared to strong rises in the past two sessions after the firm announced a treasury share purchase plan. Hanoi-based lender BIDV rose 3.87 percent, while VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by assets, gained 4.08 percent after a central bank briefing note said the banks may merge with some others this year. Profit taking in some other blue chips, including a 1.08-percent fall in Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market value, curbed gains on the broader market. VCB shares had gained as much as 20 percent this month as of Monday on strong buying of both foreign and domestic investors amid expectations of good earnings last year. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 577.49 PREV. CLOSE 574.32 % CHANGE 0.55% HIGH 580.65 LOW 573.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.681 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.026 Change (%) 1-year 10.672 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)