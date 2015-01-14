FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2015 / 9:01 AM / in 3 years

Vietnam index dips 0.6 pct on profit taking, cbank rule

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 slipped from a seven-week high to close down 0.62 percent
on Wednesday on profit taking and as the central bank decided to
implement without delays a ruling that will limit banks lending
for stock investment.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market
value, led the losers to fall 3.73 percent as global oil prices
hovered around a six-year low and after a streak of five gains
following the firm's share repurchase plan.
    Most other blue chips fell, including dairy product maker
Vinamilk with a 0.98 percent loss, as investors booked
profits from recent gains and switched to small- and mid-cap
equities.
    The central bank said it would implement on time a circular
that will limit banks' loans for stock investments at 5 percent
of a bank's registered capital from Feb. 1, despite market
expectations of a delay to boost funds inflows. 
    But selling was not too strong while some adjustments could
buoy further gains this quarter amid a rebound of foreign funds
and hopes of good corporate results, analysts said, expecting
the index to reach 640 points in coming months.
    "It's positive that money is still within the market,"
manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       577.01             
                PREV. CLOSE        580.6             
                   % CHANGE       -0.62%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       582.21             
                        LOW       571.67             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.815             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.474             
          Change (%) 1-year       11.416             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

