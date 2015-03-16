FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends near 1-mth low, blue-chips down
March 16, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends near 1-mth low, blue-chips down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.9 percent to close at its lowest since Feb. 10,
with most blue-chips losing ground, led by the banking sector.
    Shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country's
biggest lender by value, fell 3.81 percent to 35,300 dong
($1.65), the lowest close since Feb. 5, while BIDV 
declined 1.61 percent.
    Food producer Masan Group decreased 2.3 percent to
a closing low of more than one month, while confectionery firm
Kinh Do Corp outperformed the market to jump 5.84
percent on shareholders' approval of its cash dividend plan.
    Kinh Do will pay 20,000 dong per share, or a 200-percent
dividend, the firm said in a statement posted on its website
last Friday. (kinhdo.vn)
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index        580.8             
                PREV. CLOSE        586.1             
                   % CHANGE       -0.90%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       586.19             
                        LOW       580.55             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.194             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.808             
          Change (%) 1-year       -1.532             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 ($1=21,410 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

