Vietnam index falls 0.6 pct, but most banks gain
March 26, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index falls 0.6 pct, but most banks gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.6 percent by midday on Thursday, dragged down by
blue chips, many of them energy stocks, but gains in banking
stocks helped trim the losses.
    Shares in PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed
firm by market value, led the fall with a 3.57 percent drop.
    Shares in another three subsidiaries of the state oil group
PetroVietnam dealing with transportation, gas distribution and
fertiliser production, namely, and,
are among those that lost ground.
    Most banks gained, including VietinBank, Eximbank
, Military Bank and Sacombank, after
the central bank reassured the market on Wednesday it will keep
unchanged the dollar/dong rate. 
    Investors in favour of risks should take consideration
before their purchases while others should stay out of the
market, BIDV Securities told clients in a note.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       557.49             
                PREV. CLOSE       560.93             
                   % CHANGE       -0.61%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       559.01             
                        LOW       553.19             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.354             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.436             
          Change (%) 1-year       -6.799             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
