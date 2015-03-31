FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 1.1 pct, big-caps lead
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 1.1 pct, big-caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 1.09 percent at the close on Tuesday, with
big-caps bouncing back from recent losses to lead a market that
has been constraint by subdued sentiment.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed firm by
market value, led the risers with a 3.13-percent increase, while
dairy product maker Vinamilk ticked up 0.95 percent and
lender BIDV advanced 1.73 percent.
    Volume fell 23 percent from the previous session to 83.6
million, Reuters data showed, as foreigners reduced selling but
domestic investors were cautious after six straight declines
that cost the index a combined 5.3-percent loss. 
    "The rally may extend to a few more sessions, but we still
have to observe foreigner's buying in the next few days (for a
clearer market trend)," said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       551.13             
                PREV. CLOSE       545.19             
                   % CHANGE        1.09%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       552.72             
                        LOW       544.87             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -7.996             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.418             
          Change (%) 1-year       -8.262             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.