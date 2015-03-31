Vietnam index rises 1.1 pct, big-caps lead

HANOI, March 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.09 percent at the close on Tuesday, with big-caps bouncing back from recent losses to lead a market that has been constraint by subdued sentiment. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, led the risers with a 3.13-percent increase, while dairy product maker Vinamilk ticked up 0.95 percent and lender BIDV advanced 1.73 percent. Volume fell 23 percent from the previous session to 83.6 million, Reuters data showed, as foreigners reduced selling but domestic investors were cautious after six straight declines that cost the index a combined 5.3-percent loss. "The rally may extend to a few more sessions, but we still have to observe foreigner's buying in the next few days (for a clearer market trend)," said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 551.13 PREV. CLOSE 545.19 % CHANGE 1.09% HIGH 552.72 LOW 544.87 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.996 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.418 Change (%) 1-year -8.262 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)