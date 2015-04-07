FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct, Vinamilk leads
April 7, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct, Vinamilk leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.24 percent at the break on Tuesday as gains of
some big-caps cushioned falls in others in a mixed trade
session.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's second
biggest listed firm by market value, rose 1.92 percent, and
Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's top lender by
assets, increased 0.58 percent.
    Investors with large portfolios should buy stocks now, as
the index may soon reach its year low, while short-term
investors should stay on the fringe as the market trend is still
bearish, said ACB Securities in a note to clients on Tuesday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       544.28            
                PREV. CLOSE       542.97            
                   % CHANGE        0.24%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       544.65            
                        LOW       540.79            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -8.586            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.217            
          Change (%) 1-year       -8.443            
                                                    
               52-week high       644.56    3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51   13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

