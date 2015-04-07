Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct, Vinamilk leads

HANOI, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.24 percent at the break on Tuesday as gains of some big-caps cushioned falls in others in a mixed trade session. Dairy product maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's second biggest listed firm by market value, rose 1.92 percent, and Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's top lender by assets, increased 0.58 percent. Investors with large portfolios should buy stocks now, as the index may soon reach its year low, while short-term investors should stay on the fringe as the market trend is still bearish, said ACB Securities in a note to clients on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 544.28 PREV. CLOSE 542.97 % CHANGE 0.24% HIGH 544.65 LOW 540.79 Change (%) 1-mnth -8.586 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.217 Change (%) 1-year -8.443 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)