Vietnam index edges up, lacks support
May 11, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index edges up, lacks support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Monday, on track for a
third straight session of gain, with buying demand for several
blue chips slightly stronger than selling.
    Shares of 93 companies rose, led by top dairy product maker
Vinamilk and Vietcombank, the largest lender
in terms of market value, while shares in 75 companies fell,
based on Thomson Reuters data.
    Petrovietnam Gas, the largest listed firm, stood
unchanged. 
    The market lacks supportive information so investors should
take opportunity of gaining sessions to sell while staying on
the sidelines if there is any decline, BIDV Securities told
clients in a note.
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
                 VN Index       555.24             
              PREV. CLOSE       554.51             
                 % CHANGE        0.13%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        556.2             
                      LOW        553.7             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.24             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.417             
        Change (%) 1-year        5.202             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

