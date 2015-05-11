FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.5 pct as selling picks up
May 11, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.5 pct as selling picks up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.51 percent to close lower on Monday, dragged by
selling after two sessions of gains late last week.
    Selling strengthened in the afternoon session after buying
gave a minor boost to the index following its gains last
Thursday and Friday. 
    Stocks of 126 firms declined, led by a 0.79-percent fall in
Petrovietnam Gas, the biggest listed firm, while 79
shares gained and overall, 108.34 million shares changed hand,
above the five-day average of 91.53 million, based on Thomson
Reuters data.        
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       551.67             
                PREV. CLOSE       554.51             
                   % CHANGE       -0.51%             
                                                     
                       HIGH        556.2             
                        LOW       550.57             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth         1.24             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.417             
          Change (%) 1-year        5.202             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

