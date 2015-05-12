FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index falls 0.5 pct, but energy stocks gain
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 12, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index falls 0.5 pct, but energy stocks gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.5 percent by the break on Tuesday, led by major
banks and other blue chips while several energy stocks advanced,
helping trim the loss.
    Vietcombank, the largest listed bank in terms of
market value, fell 0.51 percent and VietinBank,
Vietnam's top partly private lender by assets, also decreased
0.56 percent.
    But Petrovietnam Drilling and Wells Service Corp 
rose 0.93 percent and Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp
 gained 1.67 percent as sentiment was lifted following
recent gains in global oil prices, brokers said.
    Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rallied 15 percent
since the beginning of the year, and are up 40 percent from
their 2015 low. 
    Sentiment could be further boosted soon when new companies
join the country's stock markets.
    "Major state firms and commercial banks will be listed in
coming times, so there's more room for the stock market's
growth," Chairman Vu Bang of the State Securities Commission
told an international conference in Hanoi on Tuesday.
    He did not name any of the potential firms.
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
                   VN Index       548.84             
                PREV. CLOSE       551.67             
                   % CHANGE       -0.51%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       552.56             
                        LOW       547.48             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.426             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.172             
          Change (%) 1-year        1.698             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.