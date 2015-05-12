FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index hits 5-week low, banks drop
May 12, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index hits 5-week low, banks drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 lost 1.32 percent to close at a five-week low on Tuesday,
with banks heading south after two employees at a Ho Chi Minh
City-based bank were detained for investigations.
    The index ended at 544.41, the lowest since April 6, with
shares in all the six listed banks losing ground, led by
Eximbank which lost 2.42 percent.
    Police have detained the head of Eximbank's Saigon branch
and another Eximbank official on Monday on charge of violating
lending rules, a government report on its news website
(baodientu.chinhphu.vn) cited police investigators as saying on
Tuesday.
    Volume fell 26.5 percent from Monday to 79.64 million
shares, indicating investors held back rather than dumping
shares after the incident at Eximbank, the country's 11th
largest partly private lender in terms of assets.
    The lender has yet to release any statement on the
detention.
    Petrovietnam Drilling and Wells Service Corp ended
flat while Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp 
rose 0.67 percent. Their gains helped trim the market loss in
Tuesday's morning session. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       544.41             
                PREV. CLOSE       551.67             
                   % CHANGE       -1.32%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       552.56             
                        LOW        542.7             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.426             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.172             
          Change (%) 1-year        1.698             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
