Vietnam index drops 0.6 pct; banks, property firms down
May 13, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index drops 0.6 pct; banks, property firms down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.61 percent by midday on Wednesday, with most banks
and property firms losing ground after a state-run newspaper
reported that bad loans at banks in Ho Chi Minh City were above
a 3-percent government limit.
    Vietcombank, the biggest listed bank by market
value, led the fall with a 2.07 percent drop, followed by BIDV
, Sacombank and VietinBank. Two other
banks among the six listed ones stood unchanged.
    Industrial zone developer Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp joined property firms HAGL and Vingroup
 to head south.
    Bad debts at banks in Ho Chi Minh City made up 5.53 percent
of loans at the end of March, nearly twice the government target
to cut the ratio to 3 percent by September 2015, the official
Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing central bank data.
    Debt restructuring along with losses by corporates have in
recent years resulted in higher bad debt, the newspaper quoted a
central banker as saying during a National Assembly meeting, to
which foreign media were not invited, on Tuesday.
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       541.09             
                PREV. CLOSE       544.41             
                   % CHANGE        -0.61             
                                                     
                       HIGH       546.99             
                        LOW       538.76             
                                                     
           Change (%) 1-mth       -1.736             
           Change (%) 3-mth       -6.886             
            Change (%) 1-yr        5.292             
                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
