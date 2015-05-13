FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.3 pct; banks fall
May 13, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.3 pct; banks fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.29 percent on Wednesday, dragged by several
banks while other blue chips ended flat, helping trim the loss.
    Vietcombank, the biggest listed bank by market
value, ended down 1.3 percent, followed by Sacombank,
BIDV and VietinBank.
    Petrovietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed
firm, and Vinamilk, closed unchanged.
    Banking stocks fell after a state-run newspaper reported on
Wednesday that bad debts at banks in Ho Chi Minh City made up
5.53 percent of loans at the end of March, nearly twice the
government target to cut the ratio to 3 percent by September
2015. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       542.82           
                PREV. CLOSE       544.41           
                   % CHANGE        -0.29           
                                                   
                       HIGH       546.99           
                        LOW       538.76           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.736           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -6.886           
          Change (%) 1-year        5.292           
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

