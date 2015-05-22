FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.5 pct, Vietcombank hits record high
May 22, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct, Vietcombank hits record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, with Vietcombank
 leading the outperformed banking sector to reach a
record high.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed firm by
market value, climbed 2.75 percent, having retreated slightly
from its record high intra-day level hit in early trade of
41,400 dong ($1.90).
    All other banks advanced except for an unchanged Military
Bank, with BIDV, the country's top partly
private lender by assets, ticking up 2.81 percent and VietinBank
 increasing 1.12 percent.
    Vietnam's credit grew 3.69 percent from the end of 2014 to
May 8, the highest growth in that period for several years,
while bad debts in February eased to 3.59 percent, from 4.75 in
percent the previous month, the government has said.
  
    VietinBank is due to sign a deal later on Friday to complete
the merger with a smaller lender, PG Bank, a VietinBank
executive was quoted on a state-run newspaper as saying. The
merger was approved by VietinBank shareholders last month.
 
    The Southeast Asian nation is also changing rules to give
foreign investors bigger stakes in local banks in its latest
move to rebuild a financial sector battered by bad debts, its
prime minister said last month. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index       555.32             
          PREV. CLOSE       552.56             
             % CHANGE         +0.5             
                                               
                 HIGH       556.29             
                  LOW       550.81             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.722             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.906             
    Change (%) 1-year        1.596             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
