Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, banks gain after mergers

HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.21 percent to close at 563 points on Monday, boosted by blue chips including several banks following some merger deals while overall volumes were steady. A total of 108.2 million shares changed hands, slightly below the five-day average of 110.75 million shares, Reuters data showed. VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank by market value, closed up 1.66 percent after the bank completed a merger with a smaller lender, PG Bank, last Friday. Shares in BIDV, the country's largest bank in terms of assets, ended up 1.64 percent after the bank said it had completed acquiring a Ho Chi Minh City-based bank on Monday. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 563.00 PREV. CLOSE 561.82 % CHANGE +0.21 HIGH 563.84 LOW 558.50 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.123 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.330 Change (%) 1-year 3.709 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 15-Dec-14 ($1=21,810 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)