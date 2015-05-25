FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, banks gain after mergers
#Financials
May 25, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, banks gain after mergers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.21 percent to close at 563 points on Monday,
boosted by blue chips including several banks following some
merger deals while overall volumes were steady.
    A total of 108.2 million shares changed hands, slightly
below the five-day average of 110.75 million shares, Reuters
data showed.
    VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank by
market value, closed up 1.66 percent after the bank completed a
merger with a smaller lender, PG Bank, last Friday. 
    Shares in BIDV, the country's largest bank in terms
of assets, ended up 1.64 percent after the bank said it had
completed acquiring a Ho Chi Minh City-based bank on Monday.
        
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close
(0801 GMT).
             VN Index       563.00             
          PREV. CLOSE       561.82             
             % CHANGE        +0.21             
                                               
                 HIGH       563.84             
                  LOW       558.50             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.123             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.330             
    Change (%) 1-year        3.709             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    15-Dec-14
 ($1=21,810 dong)

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

