Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, all banks advance
May 26, 2015 / 4:57 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, all banks advance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.2 percent by midday on Tuesday, boosted by buying
in blue chips, including banking stocks, while falls in energy
shares limited further gains.
    Vietcombank, the country's largest listed bank by
market value, rose 2.38 percent, while shares of BIDV 
rose 2.15 percent. Shares of the other four listed banks also
advanced.  
    Hanoi-based BIDV, which completed its acquisition of a
smaller lender on Monday, has projected its gross profit to rise
16 percent a year to reach $458 million in 2017, a BIDV
executive was quoted by a state-run newspaper on Tuesday as
saying. 
    Petrovietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm
by market capitalisation, was among four energy stocks that
dropped on Tuesday morning, capping the market's gain. GAS fell
1.56 percent.
    Investors should increased buying, including stocks in the
banking and infrastructure sectors, BIDV Securities said in a
note to clients.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index       564.33             
          PREV. CLOSE       563.00             
             % CHANGE        +0.24             
                                               
                 HIGH       567.99             
                  LOW       562.58             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.490             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.005             
    Change (%) 1-year        3.972             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

