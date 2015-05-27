FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nearly flat, banks mixed on cbank pledge
May 27, 2015 / 5:08 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index nearly flat, banks mixed on cbank pledge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.09 percent by midday on Wednesday from its
highest close in more than five weeks hit in the previous
session, with banking stocks moving mixed after the central bank
pledged intervention. 
    Three of the six listed lenders gained, led by BIDV 
and Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest listed bank by
market value, while two banks were unchanged and Ho Chi Minh
city-based Sacombank lost ground.
    Vietnam's central bank stands ready to help stabilise the
dollar/dong exchange rate and will keep the 2-percent
band movement for the rest of the year, a deputy governor said.
    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index       566.69             
          PREV. CLOSE       567.20             
             % CHANGE        -0.09             
                                               
                 HIGH       568.63             
                  LOW       563.28             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth        0.253             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.947             
    Change (%) 1-year        4.253             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
