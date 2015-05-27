FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends 0.1 pct down, volume steady
May 27, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends 0.1 pct down, volume steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed on Wednesday slightly below the highest level in
more than five weeks hit in the previous session, while volume
was stable.    
    The index lost 0.13 percent to end at 566.48, with 115
million shares changing hands, compared with the five-day
average of 117.92 million, Reuters data shows.
    Investors should maintain their portfolio and buy stocks
from the banking and infrastructure sectors during the market's
corrections, BIDV Securities said in a note to clients.
    Three of the six listed banks rose, led by BIDV 
with a 1.56 percent gain, while one bank was unchanged and
another two lenders closed lower.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
             VN Index       566.48             
          PREV. CLOSE       567.20             
             % CHANGE        -0.13             
                                               
                 HIGH       569.63             
                  LOW       563.28             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth        0.253             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.947             
    Change (%) 1-year        4.253             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
