Vietnam index ends 0.1 pct down, volume steady

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed on Wednesday slightly below the highest level in more than five weeks hit in the previous session, while volume was stable. The index lost 0.13 percent to end at 566.48, with 115 million shares changing hands, compared with the five-day average of 117.92 million, Reuters data shows. Investors should maintain their portfolio and buy stocks from the banking and infrastructure sectors during the market's corrections, BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. Three of the six listed banks rose, led by BIDV with a 1.56 percent gain, while one bank was unchanged and another two lenders closed lower. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 566.48 PREV. CLOSE 567.20 % CHANGE -0.13 HIGH 569.63 LOW 563.28 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.253 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.947 Change (%) 1-year 4.253 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)