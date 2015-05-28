Vietnam index gains 1.2 pct, banks lead

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 1.17 percent at the break on Thursday, with banks leading the market following quickening credit growth so far this year. All the six listed banks gained, led by Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank with a 6.45 percent rise. BIDV, the country's biggest partly private lender by assets, advanced 4.1 percent. Banks in Vietnam posted a credit growth of 4.26 percent as of May 20 compared with the end of 2014, accelerating from a rise of 1.11 percent during the same period a year ago, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. Brokers have recently advised investors to add stocks of banking and infrastructure sectors to their portfolio. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 573.08 PREV. CLOSE 566.48 % CHANGE +1.17 HIGH 573.72 LOW 564.73 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.726 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.403 Change (%) 1-year 2.484 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)