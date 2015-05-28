FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 1.2 pct, banks lead
May 28, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index gains 1.2 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 advanced 1.17 percent at the break on Thursday, with
banks leading the market following quickening credit growth so
far this year.
    All the six listed banks gained, led by Ho Chi Minh
City-based Eximbank with a 6.45 percent rise. BIDV, the
country's biggest partly private lender by assets, advanced 4.1
percent.
    Banks in Vietnam posted a credit growth of 4.26 percent as
of May 20 compared with the end of 2014, accelerating from a
rise of 1.11 percent during the same period a year ago, the
National Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
 
    Brokers have recently advised investors to add stocks of
banking and infrastructure sectors to their portfolio.  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index       573.08             
          PREV. CLOSE       566.48             
             % CHANGE        +1.17             
                                               
                 HIGH       573.72             
                  LOW       564.73             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth        0.726             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.403             
    Change (%) 1-year        2.484             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
