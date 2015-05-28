FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes at over 9-wk high, volumes up
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index closes at over 9-wk high, volumes up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 1.1 percent to close at 572.97, its highest since
March 20, with volumes jumping by around one-third as investors
sought to buy blue-chips, including banks.
    Petrovietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm
by market value, ended up 1.6 percent. All the six listed banks
also advanced, led by Eximbank which gained 6.45
percent.
    Volumes jumped 32 percent from the previous session to 151.8
million shares, well above the five-day average of 127.56
million shares.
    Banks in Vietnam posted a credit growth of 4.26 percent as
of May 20 compared with the end of 2014, accelerating from a
rise of 1.11 percent during the same period a year ago, the
National Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
 
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at close
(0801 GMT).
             VN Index       572.97             
          PREV. CLOSE       566.48             
             % CHANGE        +1.15             
                                               
                 HIGH       576.92             
                  LOW       564.73             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth        0.726             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.403             
    Change (%) 1-year        2.484             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.