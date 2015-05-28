Vietnam index closes at over 9-wk high, volumes up

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1.1 percent to close at 572.97, its highest since March 20, with volumes jumping by around one-third as investors sought to buy blue-chips, including banks. Petrovietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm by market value, ended up 1.6 percent. All the six listed banks also advanced, led by Eximbank which gained 6.45 percent. Volumes jumped 32 percent from the previous session to 151.8 million shares, well above the five-day average of 127.56 million shares. Banks in Vietnam posted a credit growth of 4.26 percent as of May 20 compared with the end of 2014, accelerating from a rise of 1.11 percent during the same period a year ago, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 572.97 PREV. CLOSE 566.48 % CHANGE +1.15 HIGH 576.92 LOW 564.73 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.726 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.403 Change (%) 1-year 2.484 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)