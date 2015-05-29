FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct on profit taking
May 29, 2015

Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.1 percent by midday on Friday, with gains in
several banks helping trim losses due to profit-taking after the
market closed at its highest since March 20 in the previous
session. 
    Petrovietnam Gas, the nation's biggest listed firm
by market value, lost 1.57 percent after a gain of 1.6 percent
on Thursday.
    Four of the six listed banks advanced, with Vietcombank
, the nation's biggest listed bank by market value, up
0.46 percent and BIDV, the country's biggest partly
private lender by assets, higher 0.49 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index       572.37             
          PREV. CLOSE       572.97             
             % CHANGE         -0.1             
                                               
                 HIGH       577.03             
                  LOW       571.10             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth        1.879             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.308             
    Change (%) 1-year        2.804             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
