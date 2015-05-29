FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips most in nearly two weeks, energy leads
May 29, 2015 / 8:44 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index dips most in nearly two weeks, energy leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.6 percent, the biggest drop since May 18, coming
off from over one-month high hit in the previous session as
investors sold energy shares among other stocks.
    Petrovietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm
by market value, led the decliners with a 1.57 percent fall.
    Several other energy stocks also lost ground, including
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp,
PetroVietnam Transportation Corp and PetroVietnam
General Services Corp.    
    Volume dropped 10.4 percent from Thursday to 135.98 million
shares, but was still above the five-day average of 130.67
million. 
    On Thursday the index hit the highest close since March 20,
while on May 18 it fell 1.58 percent. 
    
    The index has still gained 1.9 percent in May, after a 0.2
percent decline last month against March.
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at close
(0801 GMT).
             VN Index       569.56             
          PREV. CLOSE       572.97             
             % CHANGE        -0.60             
                                               
                 HIGH       577.03             
                  LOW       568.70             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth        1.879             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.308             
    Change (%) 1-year        2.804             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
          52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
