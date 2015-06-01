Vietnam index ends over 10-wk high, banks outperform

HANOI, June 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.95 percent to close at its highest since March 20 on Monday, with all banks surging in solid inflows, partially thanks to foreign buying. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, extended its record-breaking spree to close 5.54 percent higher at 45,700 dong ($2.1), while BIDV climbed 3.47 percent and VietinBank rose 1.03 percent. Foreign investors turned net buyers of Vietnamese equities on Monday, purchasing a net 102 billion dong, mostly on banks and real estate shares, exchange data showed. Analysts said banking shares, four of which are in the exchange's top 10 big-caps, gained on investors' bet on a government promise to allow bigger foreign stakes in Vietnamese lenders, from the 30-percent limit now. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.98 PREV. CLOSE 569.56 % CHANGE 0.95 HIGH 579.58 LOW 570.14 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.273 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.883 Change (%) 1-year 1.989 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 ($1=21,817 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)