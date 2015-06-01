FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends over 10-wk high, banks outperform
June 1, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends over 10-wk high, banks outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 advanced 0.95 percent to close at its highest since March
20 on Monday, with all banks surging in solid inflows, partially
thanks to foreign buying.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by
market value, extended its record-breaking spree to close 5.54
percent higher at 45,700 dong ($2.1), while BIDV 
climbed 3.47 percent and VietinBank rose 1.03 percent.
    Foreign investors turned net buyers of Vietnamese equities
on Monday, purchasing a net 102 billion dong, mostly on banks
and real estate shares, exchange data showed.
    Analysts said banking shares, four of which are in the
exchange's top 10 big-caps, gained on investors' bet on a
government promise to allow bigger foreign stakes in Vietnamese
lenders, from the 30-percent limit now. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
          VN Index       574.98             
       PREV. CLOSE       569.56             
          % CHANGE         0.95             
                                            
              HIGH       579.58             
               LOW       570.14             
                                            
 Change (%) 1-mnth        1.273             
 Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.883             
 Change (%) 1-year        1.989             
                                            
      52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
       52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 ($1=21,817 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

