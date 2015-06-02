FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, Vietcombank leads market cap
June 2, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, Vietcombank leads market cap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.06 percent at Tuesday's break, with Vietcombank
, Vietnam's top lender by market value, on track to
extend a record-breaking spree.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank ticked up 2.41 percent at the break,
easing slightly from its intra-day high of 48,200 dong ($2.21)
but still on track to another record high.
    Vietcombank shares have soared around 50 percent since the
beginning of 2015, and on Tuesday beat PetroVietNam Gas 
to become Vietnam's biggest listed company, Reuters data showed.
    The wider market mostly retreated on profit taking after
strong rallies in banking shares on Monday lead the VN Index to
the highest close since March 20. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
            VN Index       575.31             
         PREV. CLOSE       574.98             
            % CHANGE         0.06             
                                              
                HIGH       581.24             
                 LOW       575.31             
                                              
   Change (%) 1-mnth        2.237             
   Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.968             
   Change (%) 1-year        2.306             
                                              
        52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
         52-week low       513.06    17-Dec-14
 ($1 = 21,810 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

