Vietnam index edges up 0.12 pct, some big caps gain
June 24, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.12 pct, some big caps gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.12 percent at the break on Wednesday thanks to
gains of some big caps while most blue chips were flat or fell.
    Petrovietnam Gas advanced 0.79 percent while
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the nation's biggest listed
firm by market capitalisation, and top dairy product maker
Vinamilk stayed unchanged.
    Property firm HAGL outperformed the market to climb
2.78 percent after its agriculture unit HAGL Agrico had sought
to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. 
    Analysts expect the market to drop to around 585 points in
the next two to five sessions.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.    
                 VN Index       593.77             
              PREV. CLOSE       593.07             
                 % CHANGE        0.12%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       593.79             
                      LOW       589.02             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.562             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.885             
        Change (%) 1-year        4.798             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
  

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
