Vietnam index dips 0.6 pct, volumes low
June 25, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.6 pct, volumes low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.56 percent by midday on Thursday in low volumes,
with most blue-chips losing ground as investors took profit
after the index hit a multi-week high early this week.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed
firm by market capitalisation, was unchanged, while Petrovietnam
Gas lost 1.57 percent.
    A total of 57.8 million shares changed hands, compared with
the five-day average of 134.68 million shares, after the VN
Index hit the highest level in more than 15 weeks on Monday.
 
    "The market will turn more positive thanks to second-quarter
earnings," BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.    
                 VN Index       586.69             
              PREV. CLOSE       590.02             
                 % CHANGE       -0.56%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       590.06             
                      LOW       585.34             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.019             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.981             
        Change (%) 1-year        3.560             
                                                   
             52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
             52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
