Vietnam index rises to near 8-month high, banks jump

HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index rose 2.11 percent to an eight-month high on Thursday, lifted by robust trading in large-cap stocks, led by the banking sector.

Shares in Vietcombank, Vietnam’s top listed firm by market value, surged 6.19 percent to a record high of 51,500 dong ($2.36), while Hanoi-based BIDV climbed 6.85 percent to an all-time high of 23,400 dong.

The index hit 603.96, the highest intraday level since Nov. 13, 2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.