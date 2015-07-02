FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises to near 8-month high, banks jump
July 2, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises to near 8-month high, banks jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index rose 2.11 percent to an eight-month high on Thursday, lifted by robust trading in large-cap stocks, led by the banking sector.

Shares in Vietcombank, Vietnam’s top listed firm by market value, surged 6.19 percent to a record high of 51,500 dong ($2.36), while Hanoi-based BIDV climbed 6.85 percent to an all-time high of 23,400 dong.

The index hit 603.96, the highest intraday level since Nov. 13, 2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.

$1=21,780 dong Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anupama Dwivedi

